Voit had X-rays on his hand come back negative after being hit by a pitch Tuesday against the Tigers, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

There was never major concern for Voit considering he was able to stay in the game with no apparent issues, but it's nonetheless a reassuring development for a Yankees lineup already riddled with injuries. The 27-year-old expects to play in Wednesday's series finale, but it remains to be seen whether the team opts to give him a day off anyway.