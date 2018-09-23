Yankees' Luke Voit: Clears fences again Saturday
Voit went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Orioles on Saturday.
His fourth bomb in four games -- including a two-homer showing Wednesday against the Red Sox -- came on a David Hess fastball and hit the back wall of the bullpen in right-center field. The 27-year-old has been a revelation while seizing the Yankees' first-base job, blasting 11 of his 12 homers this season and churning out a .317/.389/.634 slash line in just 117 plate appearances wearing pinstripes. He'll likely have another opportunity to gash Baltimore pitching Sunday, though the Yankees may choose to rest their newfound masher now that they've clinched a playoff berth.
More News
-
