Voit went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Athletics.

Voit plated a pair in the second inning on a two-run blast to right-center field, but the Yankees would fall short in the series opener. The 27-year-old has gone deep in back-to-back games and he's launched four home runs over his previous 10 contests. It'll be difficult for New York to keep Voit out of the starting nine if he continues to stay hot at the dish down the stretch.

More News
Our Latest Stories