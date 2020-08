Voit went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Rays.

He took Blake Snell deep in the fifth inning, buy the Yankees were already in a 6-1 hole. Voit has hit safely in eight straight games, adding four homers and 10 RBI to his ledger during that stretch, and on the year he's now hitting .284 with eight long balls and 17 RBI.