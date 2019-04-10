Yankees' Luke Voit: Connects for third homer
Voit went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Tuesday against the Astros.
Voit took Gerrit Cole deep in the first inning for his third home run of the season. He is now riding a five-game hitting streak, though he has failed to record multiple hits in any game, raising his average to .195. Encouragingly, he has only struck out at a 22 percent clip to begin the season and has paired that with a strong .340 on-base percentage. Batting third in the Yankees' lineup due to injuries, Voit should rack up plenty of counting stats for the time being.
