Voit went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Red Sox.

Voit failed to go yard but extended his hitting streak to five games and continued to produce at the plate. Saturday marked his third multi-hit effort in his last five starts, during which he's hit four home runs, driven in 11 and scored six runs. Overall, Voit has maintained a strong .286/.345/.643 line with 20 home runs, 48 RBI and 38 runs scored across 200 plate appearances.