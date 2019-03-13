While manager Aaron Boone has not declared a winner of the first-base job battle, he says he likes the look of Voit in the cleanup spot for the Yankees, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

He also noted that Voit could be the No. 3 hitter at times. It would be pretty counterintuitive to demote a player at the end of spring training that the manager likes at the third and fourth spots in a loaded lineup, so while there hasn't been any official word on whether Voit or Greg Bird will break camp as the starting first baseman, everything continues to point toward Voit winning this job battle.