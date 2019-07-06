Yankees' Luke Voit: Could return after break

Voit (abdomen) remains optimistic that he can rejoin the lineup to begin the team's first series after the All-Star break, Coley Harvey of ESPN.comreports.

Voit was placed on the injured list July 2, but has maintained that his absence will be brief. Based on both comments from himself and the team, it appears realistic that he could return for the Yankees' series against the Blue Jays on Friday after the All-Star break.