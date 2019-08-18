Yankees' Luke Voit: Could return for next homestand

Voit (abdomen) will likely begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday and could return to the Yankees on their next homestand, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Voit was placed on the injured list with a sports hernia on July 31 but avoided surgery and has recently been ramping up his rehab work. The Yankees begin a nine-game road trip Tuesday and will start their next home series on Aug. 30 against Oakland, at which point Voit could rejoin the club.