Voit (knee) could return in the middle of next week, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

He is embarking on a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Per manager Aaron Boone, Voit is expected to play in 5-to-6 games over the next 7-to-8 days, which would take us to Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. If all goes well, he could return to the Yankees lineup towards the end of next week's series in Tampa Bay that runs from May 11 through May 13.