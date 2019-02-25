Voit went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI in Sunday's Grapefruit League win over the Rays.

Greg Bird had two hits Saturday, including a double. Voit responded with his first long ball of the spring Sunday, a fourth-inning blast off right-hander Ryne Stanek. The Yankees have said publicly that this is Voit's job to lose.

