Voit went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in the Yankees' 7-3 win over the Mariners on Monday.

That's now 10 homers for Voit, who touched up Felix Hernandez with a two-run shot in the first inning to get the Yankees rolling. He continues to impress early in the season, as the 28-year-old now boasts a .260/.373/.520 slash line through 127 at-bats.