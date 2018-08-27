Voit went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run and two runs in the Yankees' 5-3 victory over the Orioles on Sunday.

Voit has been on a power binge since he was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, as this was his third long ball in his last four games. He only has 40 at-bats at the big-league level so far this season, but he's made the most of them, as he's currently sporting a .325/.400/.625 slash line.