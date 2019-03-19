Voit went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two strikeouts Monday against the Braves.

Voit took Bryse Wilson deep for his fourth homer of the spring in the second inning. Voit continues to hit well, going 10-for-34 and slugging .676 in Grapefruit League action. Though he has been locked in a battle with Greg Bird to be the Yankees' starting first baseman, Aaron Hicks' (shoulder) injury will likely give both Bird and Voit the chance to be in the lineup on an everyday basis to start the season.