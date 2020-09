Voit went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's 12-7 loss to the Blue Jays.

Voit put the Yankees on the board early with a solo shot in the first inning, giving him 14 on the year. The 29-year-old slugger is up to 29 RBI with a strong .973 OPS across 150 plate appearances this season.