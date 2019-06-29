Yankees' Luke Voit: Dealing with abdominal tightness
Voit was removed from Saturday's game versus the Red Sox with tightness in his lower left abdomen, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Voit suffered the injury while rounding first base when stretching a single into a double, though it initially appeared to be a hamstring issue. The 28-year-old said he hopes to avoid the injured list, and the team will decide whether an MRI is necessary depending how he feels Sunday. Edwin Encarnacion and DJ LeMahieu would be the likely options to fill in at first base should Voit be forced to miss time. According to Erik Boland of Newsday, manager Aaron Boone indicated it's unlikely Voit will be in the lineup Sunday, though he wouldn't rule it out.
