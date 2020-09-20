Voit has been managing foot pain for some time, but it has not limited him at the plate, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.

The Yankees and Voit have been vague about the exact nature of the condition, simply referring to it as "foot stuff." While manager Aaron Boone explained that the issue causes Voit pain, he also stated "it's not something that's limiting." Voit's performance at the plate validates that assessment, as he is slashing .327/.345/.750 with seven home runs and 20 RBI over his past 12 games.