Voit is "doing really well" in his recovery from knee surgery and could begin baseball activities next week, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

The slugger is slated for a routine post-op visit with a doctor Monday, which could give more clarity about when he can resume working out. Manager Aaron Boone stated Sunday that Voit won't begin baseball activities for "at least another week" while indicating that the first baseman's recovery is going "as expected." Voit appears to still be on track for a mid-May return to action.