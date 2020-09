Voit went 1-for-4 with a double, two walks and two RBI on Thursday against the Mets.

Voit came through with a two-RBI double in the second inning to put the Yankees up 4-0. He now has multiple RBI in three of his last six contests, despite slugging only one home run in that span. He has hit the ball very well this season, managing a .293/.359/.664 line to go along with 13 home runs, 23 runs scored and 28 RBI across 128 plate appearances.