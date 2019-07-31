Yankees' Luke Voit: Exits Tuesday's game

Voit was removed from Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks with an apparent injury, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Voit was hit by a breaking ball on the elbow during his first plate appearance and appeared to be wincing during his next at-bat, though the specifics regarding his exit remain unclear. Tyler Wade enters the lineup in his absence and is playing the hot corner, pushing Gio Urshela to first base.

More News
Our Latest Stories