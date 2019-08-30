Yankees' Luke Voit: Expected back Friday

Voit (abdomen) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

This has been the target for a while; the Yankees are just returning to the Bronx after a long west coast road trip and Voit has been rehabbing close to home at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Voit will end up having missed a month with the sports hernia. Mike Ford has been crushing the ball in his absence, but Voit figures to immediately reclaim the starting job at first base. There may be room for both players in the lineup, at least until Edwin Encarnacion (wrist) returns to action.