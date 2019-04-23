Voit went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and a walk Monday in the Yankees' 4-3 win over the Angels in 14 innings.

Voit is now riding a nine-game hitting streak and has recorded a base knock in all but one of his past 16 game. Unfortunately for his fantasy managers, however, Voit has no multi-hit showings during that stretch, which has kept his season average at a pedestrian .222. On a positive note, the playing-time questions that surrounded Voit coming out of spring training are no longer a concern with all of Greg Bird (foot), Giancarlo Stanton (biceps), Aaron Judge (oblique) and Aaron Hicks (back) on the 10-day injured list.