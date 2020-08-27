Voit went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against Atlanta. He followed with an 0-for-3 performance in Game 2.

On a day in which the vaunted Yankees offense managed a mere two runs in 14 innings, Voit provided one of the few highlights with a solo shot to right field in the early contest. The blast marked the first baseman's fifth straight game with a homer, establishing a career best. Voit wasn't able to continue the streak in Game 2, but he still leads the Yankees with 11 home runs, 58 total bases, 21 RBI and 17 runs scored on the season.