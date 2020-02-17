Yankees' Luke Voit: Feeling healthy to begin spring
Voit indicated earlier this month that he's made a full recovery from offseason bilateral core surgery, George A. King III of the New York Post reports. "I have never felt any better in my life. It's everything. I feel faster, more agile and my strength is back," Voit said.
Voit was plagued by core-muscle issues for much of 2019, missing around three weeks with an abdominal strain and requiring another month-long stay on the injured list with a sports hernia. The 29-year-old said that he believes the October procedure will provide a more permanent fix, and he's optimistic that the physical changes he made over the offseason will put him in better position to withstand the rigors of a 162-game season. Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reiterated that Voit looked to be in excellent shape during Monday's camp workout, so the first baseman looks like he'll be a full go during spring training.
