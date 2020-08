Voit went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, an RBI and a run scored Saturday as the Yankees squeaked by the Mets with a 2-1 win.

Voit wasted no time at the plate as he took the first pitch he saw from Robert Gsellman deep to right to give the Yankees an early 1-0 lead. The 29-year-old has been locked in at the plate all season as he is now hitting .308/.376/.725 with 12 home runs (tied for second-most in baseball) and 22 RBI.