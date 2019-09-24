Yankees' Luke Voit: Gets breather

Voit is not starting Tuesday against the Rays, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Voit is slashing .232/.338/.391 with two home runs and a 28.7 percent strikeout rate in 20 games since returning from the injured list. DJ LeMahieu is starting at first base in Tuesday's series opener, with Gio Urshela getting the nod at third base.

