Yankees' Luke Voit: Gets day off
Voit is not in the lineup Thursday against the Mariners.
Voit will retreat to the bench for just the second time all season after starting the past 22 games, slashing .277/.378/.530 with six homers and 17 RBI over that stretch. In his place, DJ LeMahieu is starting at first base and hitting leadoff.
