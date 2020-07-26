Voit went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Nationals.

Voit came through with a home run in the seventh inning to tie the game at two. It was his first long ball, as well as his first hit for the campaign. While a small sample, Voit has struck out in five of his first 11 plate appearances, and will need to improve his contact rate to be relied upon as a producer this season.

