Yankees' Luke Voit: Heads to bench

Voit is not in the lineup Saturday against Cleveland.

Voit gets his first day off in nearly a month and just his third all season. He's been required to carry a heavy load as the Yankees have dealt with a long list of injuries, though he could get more opportunities to rest as the team gets healthier. DJ Lemahieu starts at first base in his absence.

