Yankees' Luke Voit: Hits 18th homer
Voit went 1-for-3 with a solo home run to help the Yankees to a 5-1 victory in Game 2 of their doubleheader against the Rays on Thursday.
The 28-year-old checked in with his 18th long ball of the season with this fifth-inning solo blast off Charlie Morton. Now healthy after a brief spell on the injured list with an abdomen injury, Voit will look to continue his strong season that has seen him post an excellent .275/.387/.497 slash line and drive in 52 runs over 316 at-bats.
More News
-
Yankees' Luke Voit: Activated, hitting third Saturday•
-
Yankees' Luke Voit: Not rejoining Friday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Luke Voit: Could return after break•
-
Yankees' Luke Voit: Absence expected to be brief•
-
Yankees' Luke Voit: Lands on injured list•
-
Yankees' Luke Voit: Sitting Sunday, but takes BP•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
Stolen base gains and losses are changing the evaluation of certain players, most notably leading...
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...