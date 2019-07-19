Yankees' Luke Voit: Hits 18th homer

Voit went 1-for-3 with a solo home run to help the Yankees to a 5-1 victory in Game 2 of their doubleheader against the Rays on Thursday.

The 28-year-old checked in with his 18th long ball of the season with this fifth-inning solo blast off Charlie Morton. Now healthy after a brief spell on the injured list with an abdomen injury, Voit will look to continue his strong season that has seen him post an excellent .275/.387/.497 slash line and drive in 52 runs over 316 at-bats.