Yankees' Luke Voit: Hits in cage

Voit (abdomen) hit in the cage and fielded grounders Wednesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Voit apparently felt good afterwards, and manager Aaron Boone said the first baseman could join High-A Tampa or Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre next week for full workouts before progressing to a minor-league rehab assignment. It sounds like Voit could be activated before the end of August if all goes well.

More News
Our Latest Stories