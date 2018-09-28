Voit went 3-for-3 with a single, a double, a home run, one walk, two RBI and two runs in Thursday's win over the Rays.

Voit reached base in all four of his plate appearances, highlighted by a RBI double in the fourth inning and a solo homer in the sixth. He's now put together two consecutive three-hit games, and he carries a .319 batting average with 13 home runs and 33 RBI over 152 plate appearances in 2018.