Voit went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, two singles, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 10-5 loss to the Rays.

Voit continued his tear at the plate Thursday, with his first-inning homer making it four straight games with a long ball for the first baseman. The slugger also added an RBI single in the sixth. Voit has 10 homers and 20 RBI while slashing .311/.386/.730 on the season.