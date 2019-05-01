Voit went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two runs and a walk in the Yankees' 3-2 defeat to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

The Yankees only managed two runs on the day and Voit scored both, one of them coming on a sixth-inning solo homer off Merrill Kelly. He continues to hit well in the early going, as he now has a .277/.396/.545 slash line to go along with nine homers and 26 RBI in 112 at-bats.