Voit went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's 7-5 win over Baltimore

Voit delivered a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and he extended New York's lead in the 10th by launching another two-run blast. Since being called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, Voit has gone 4-for-6 through three games.