Voit went 1-for-1 with a home run, four RBI and two walks in Thursday's season opener against Baltimore.

Voit got off to a strong start by launching a three-run blast in the first inning. He plated his fourth run of the day the easy way, by being struck by a pitch with the bases loaded in the fifth. Voit batted cleanup for the Yankees on Opening Day, and although skipper Aaron Boone has yet to confirm that Voit will remain in this slot going forward, his early success certainly won't hurt his chances of sticking in the No. 4 spot.