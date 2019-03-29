Yankees' Luke Voit: Hot start to 2019
Voit went 1-for-1 with a home run, four RBI and two walks in Thursday's season opener against Baltimore.
Voit got off to a strong start by launching a three-run blast in the first inning. He plated his fourth run of the day the easy way, by being struck by a pitch with the bases loaded in the fifth. Voit batted cleanup for the Yankees on Opening Day, and although skipper Aaron Boone has yet to confirm that Voit will remain in this slot going forward, his early success certainly won't hurt his chances of sticking in the No. 4 spot.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...
-
2019 Bold predictions
Let's take some chances. Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and Adam Aizer unveil their...
-
Trade Chart (H2H points)
If you're looking to make a trade here at the start of the season, you should expect to pay...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
10 waiver wire moves to make
From Brandon Lowe to Jeremy Jeffress, Scott White introduces 10 players with the potential...