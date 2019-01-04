Yankees' Luke Voit: Inside track on starting role
Voit will be the Yankees' starter at first base unless Greg Bird beats him out, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.
Going purely off the two players' prospect hype, it may have made sense for the Yankees to give Bird one more shot, but the team's decision is certainly in line with the pair's recent performance. Bird hit just .199/.286/.386 in 82 games last year and hasn't posted an above-average batting line since 2015. Voit hit an incredible .333/.405/.689 in 39 games after heading to the Yankees last season. That line was well above expectations, but he can fall quite far and still outperform Bird this season.
