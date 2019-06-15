Yankees' Luke Voit: Launches 17th homer
Voit went 2-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Friday's 10-1 loss to the White Sox.
He was one of the few Yankees to have any kind of success against Lucas Giolito on the night. Voit isn't hitting for the same kind of batting average he did in 2018, but his 17 homers and 45 RBI through 66 games have helped keep the offense going while Giancarlo Stanton (shoulder) and Aaron Judge (oblique) have been on the shelf.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.