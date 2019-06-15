Yankees' Luke Voit: Launches 17th homer

Voit went 2-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Friday's 10-1 loss to the White Sox.

He was one of the few Yankees to have any kind of success against Lucas Giolito on the night. Voit isn't hitting for the same kind of batting average he did in 2018, but his 17 homers and 45 RBI through 66 games have helped keep the offense going while Giancarlo Stanton (shoulder) and Aaron Judge (oblique) have been on the shelf.