Voit went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Monday's 6-3 win over the Red Sox.

Voit evidently saw the ball well at the dish Monday evening, launching a two-run blast in the second and a solo shot in the fifth, marking his sixth and seventh long balls of the year. The 29-year-old first baseman is slashing .281/.343/.625 with eight extra-base hits and 15 RBI in 18 contests this season.