Yankees' Luke Voit: Left off roster for ALCS
Voit is not on the Yankees' ALCS roster.
The Astros chose to carry a pitching staff comprised entirely of right-handers for the ALCS, so the Yankees did not see a role for Voit, whose main strength would have been his availability to pinch-hit against left-handed pitchers. Despite his presence on the ALDS roster, Voit did not appear in any of the team's three games against the Twins. DJ LeMahieu should mainly handle the duties at first base with Edwin Encarnacion serving as the designated hitter.
