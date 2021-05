Manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Voit (oblique) is expected to be out for at least a few weeks, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

While Boone wasn't especially specific in providing a timeline for the slugger's return, it appears clear that Voit will miss more than the minimum 10 days as he recovers from the oblique issue. Look for Mike Ford and DJ LeMahieu to continue to get the bulk of the time at first base in Voit's absence.