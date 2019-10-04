Play

Yankees' Luke Voit: Makes ALDS roster

Voit is on the Yankees' ALDS roster.

Voit stumbled down the stretch, going 1-for-32 with 13 strikeouts over his final 10 games. The Yankees will ultimately keep faith in Voit and his longer track record over Mike Ford, who posted an OPS of 1.142 in the month of September. Voit is likely stuck in a bench role with DJ LeMahieu starting at first base and Edwin Encarnacion serving as the designated hitter.

