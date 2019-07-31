Yankees' Luke Voit: May be IL candidate
Voit (abdomen) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.
The Yankees have yet to release the results of the MRI that Voit underwent after exiting Tuesday's 4-2 loss in the series opener due to a core-muscle injury. Given that Voit was previously sidelined earlier this month with an abdominal strain, the fact that he may be dealing with a related injury makes another stint on the 10-day injured list a strong possibility for the 28-year-old. While Voit is still listed on the Yankees' lineup card for Wednesday, the fact that reliever Jonathan Holder came up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as a member of the taxi squad fuels speculation that an IL move may be coming, per Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Salazar, Duvall reborn
Adam Duvall reintroduced himself to Fantasy players with a two-homer game Tuesday, but it's...
-
Bullpen Report: Deadline turnover
Greg Holland is already out of a job, at least for now. Who else could be with the approaching...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Santana rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Eight new starters who could surprise
You have Bo Bichette, and then you have these less-heralded hitters who have also recently...
-
Waivers: Smith, Calhoun get their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your...