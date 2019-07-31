Yankees' Luke Voit: May be IL candidate

Voit (abdomen) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

The Yankees have yet to release the results of the MRI that Voit underwent after exiting Tuesday's 4-2 loss in the series opener due to a core-muscle injury. Given that Voit was previously sidelined earlier this month with an abdominal strain, the fact that he may be dealing with a related injury makes another stint on the 10-day injured list a strong possibility for the 28-year-old. While Voit is still listed on the Yankees' lineup card for Wednesday, the fact that reliever Jonathan Holder came up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as a member of the taxi squad fuels speculation that an IL move may be coming, per Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News.

More News
Our Latest Stories