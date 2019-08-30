Yankees' Luke Voit: May need offseason surgery

Voit, who returned from a month-long absence due to a sports hernia Friday, may still require offseason surgery, Mike Mazzeo of Yahoo Sports reports.

While Voit is back in the lineup for the stretch run, it's possible that he could still feel the lingering effects of the injury. The fact that he's been cleared to return, though, certainly suggests that the Yankees believe he'll be able to perform up to expectations the rest of the way.