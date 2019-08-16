Yankees' Luke Voit: Nearing rehab assignment

Voit (abdomen) will join Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday for workouts and could begin his rehab assignment Thursday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Voit has been hitting, fielding grounders and running the bases, so he appears to be in the final stages of his rehab work. The 28-year-old has been sidelined with the sports hernia since July 30 and will likely need a handful of games in the minors to get back up to speed, but a return before the end of August still seems possible.