Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Voit (knee) is expected to be reinstated from the injured list early next week, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Voit began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday and has gone 4-for-9 with a home run, a double, two RBI, two runs and two walks in three games. The 30-year-old could play a few more games at the Triple-A level but will likely be able to make his season debut during the Yankees' upcoming series in Tampa Bay.