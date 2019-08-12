Yankees' Luke Voit: No pain after sprinting

Voit (sports hernia) sprinted on the field Monday and said he felt 100 percent healthy, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

He will hit on Tuesday and thinks he will be able to avoid surgery until the offseason. It sounds like Voit could be activated before the end of August, especially if he feels good after hitting. Mike Ford has been getting the bulk of the starts at first base lately.

More News
Our Latest Stories