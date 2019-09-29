Play

Yankees' Luke Voit: Not starting Sunday

Voit is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Voit is 1-for-32 over his last 10 games and will take a seat Sunday as the Yankees gear up for the ALDS. DJ LeMahieu receives the start at first base while Gio Urshela starts at the hot corner.

More News
Our Latest Stories