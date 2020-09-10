site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Luke Voit: Not starting Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Voit isn't in Thursday's lineup against the Orioles.
Voit will get his first day off in nearly a month after recording hits in each of the past three contests. Mike Ford will start at first base Thursday.
