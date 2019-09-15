Yankees' Luke Voit: On base four times in win

Voit went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, two walks and two RBI while scoring three times in a victory over Toronto on Saturday.

Voit plated a run with a ground-rule double in the third inning and smashed a 439-foot solo shot to center field in the sixth. The 28-year-old has gone 7-for-15 with a pair of homers, four walks and six RBI over his last four games. He is slashing .282/.394/.499 with 21 long balls and 61 runs batted in overall this season.